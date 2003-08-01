Desperate Measures

Resume, schmesume. These days, job candidates are resorting to more creative methods.

August 1, 2003 2 min read

This story appears in the August 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Today's tough hiring en- vironment seems to be bringing out the originality in job candidates. In a recent survey, The Creative Group, a staffing service in Menlo Park, California, asked executives to describe the most unusual or creative tactic they'd ever seen job candidates use. Their responses included:

"One candidate handcuffed himself to the desk during the interview."

"One candidate sent us his resume written on a softball."

"An applicant rented a billboard that could be seen from our [office] window and used it to list his qualifications."

"Someone being interviewed jumped on the manager's desk to make his point."

"One job seeker sent lottery tickets with her resume."

"A candidate sent us a T-shirt with the names of everyone in the company on it-and her own."

"A candidate baked cookies for me and used icing to write several reasons why I should hire her."

"One person sent everyone in the company flowers. He didn't get the job, but the office smelled great."

"A job-seeker had prepaid Chinese food delivered to me. Inside the fortune cookie was his name and phone number."

"A guy organized a chain letter that included a request to send his resume to 12 other [companies]."

And the strategies that actually worked:

"A person offered to work for free on a trial basis. I hired her."

"One applicant brought us doughnuts every day until he was hired."