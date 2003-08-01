Desperate Measures

Resume, schmesume. These days, job candidates are resorting to more creative methods.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Today's tough hiring en- vironment seems to be bringing out the originality in job candidates. In a recent survey, The Creative Group, a staffing service in Menlo Park, California, asked executives to describe the most unusual or creative tactic they'd ever seen job candidates use. Their responses included:

"One candidate handcuffed himself to the desk during the interview."

"One candidate sent us his resume written on a softball."

"An applicant rented a billboard that could be seen from our [office] window and used it to list his qualifications."

"Someone being interviewed jumped on the manager's desk to make his point."

"One job seeker sent lottery tickets with her resume."

"A candidate sent us a T-shirt with the names of everyone in the company on it-and her own."

"A candidate baked cookies for me and used icing to write several reasons why I should hire her."

"One person sent everyone in the company flowers. He didn't get the job, but the office smelled great."

"A job-seeker had prepaid Chinese food delivered to me. Inside the fortune cookie was his name and phone number."

"A guy organized a chain letter that included a request to send his resume to 12 other [companies]."

And the strategies that actually worked:

"A person offered to work for free on a trial basis. I hired her."

"One applicant brought us doughnuts every day until he was hired."

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market