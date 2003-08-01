It Figures 08/03

18% of the U.S. population speaks a language other than English at home, and they're four times more likely to make a purchase if your marketing message is in their native language. SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau
22% of U.S. companies purchased goods and/or services via online auction in 2002. SOURCE: Forrester Research, Institute for Supply Management
80% of businesspeople believe e-mail is more valuable than the phone for business communication. SOURCE: META Group Inc.
78% of affluent Americans say money represents security to them. 72% say it means independence. SOURCE: Ipsos-Reid
