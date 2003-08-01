Hot Disks 08/03

By Liane Cassavoy

Keep in Contact: If you only want to stay on top of business accounts, then the Business Contact Manager ( www.microsoft.com/office ), an add-on for Microsoft's upcoming Outlook 2003 application, performs the tasks you need. It lets you stay in touch with contacts and connect to customers and business information through integration with all Office applications.

Microsoft plans to release Office 2003 this summer in six configurations. Four will be for retail sale; the others will be available through the purchase of volume licenses. Two of those versions-the Office 2003 Professional and the Office 2003 Small Business Edition-are expected to include Business Contact Manager. Pricing has yet to be determined.

PC Protection: Protect your laptop and the sensitive data it contains-with CyberAngel Security Software ( www.thecyberangel.com ). This application tracks missing computers and encrypts the data stored on those PCs. It also offers real-time notifications (by e-mail or fax) when an unauthorized user attempts to access your PC and blocks the COM ports on missing computers to prevent any communication. Pricing starts at $60 per year.

Movie Maker: Make more professional-looking videos with Adobe Encore DVD. This application lets you edit a video, create a menu and burn it onto a DVD and is fully integrated with other Adobe products, including Premiere and Photoshop. Encore DVD doesn't come cheap: It's expected to cost $549 (street) when it's released in August.

