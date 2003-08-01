Gear 08/03
ProLiant
DL560
- Hewlett-Packard
- (800) 888-9909
- www.hp.com
- Street price: starts at $7,099
Hewlett-Packard's ProLiant DL560 server packs a lot of power into a small space. ProLiant accepts up to four 2.0GHz Intel Xeon MP processors, 12GB main memory and 297.2GB internal disk storage. It has Gigabit Ethernet and can be connected to a Network Attached Storage or a Storage Area Network for unlimited storage. ProLiant operates on 550 watts of power-which you'll appreciate when your first electric bill comes.
F5D5530-W High-Speed Cable
Modem
- Belkin
- (800) 2-BELKIN
- www.belkin.com
- Street price: $80
Belkin's F5D5530-W High-Speed Cable Modem delivers a fast broadband Internet connection for workers beyond the reach of DSL or T1. It supports data transfer speeds of up to 43Mbps downstream. Use it at the office to bring a Wi-Fi-equipped workgroup online or to back up your LAN against a failure in your main broadband connection. The F5D5530-W is cheap insurance when you can't afford to be disconnected from the Internet.