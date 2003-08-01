Gear 08/03

Small server delivers big power; get connected fast with a high-speed cable modem
This story appears in the August 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

ProLiant DL560

  • Hewlett-Packard
  • (800) 888-9909
  • www.hp.com
  • Street price: starts at $7,099

Hewlett-Packard's ProLiant DL560 server packs a lot of power into a small space. ProLiant accepts up to four 2.0GHz Intel Xeon MP processors, 12GB main memory and 297.2GB internal disk storage. It has Gigabit Ethernet and can be connected to a Network Attached Storage or a Storage Area Network for unlimited storage. ProLiant operates on 550 watts of power-which you'll appreciate when your first electric bill comes.

F5D5530-W High-Speed Cable Modem

Belkin's F5D5530-W High-Speed Cable Modem delivers a fast broadband Internet connection for workers beyond the reach of DSL or T1. It supports data transfer speeds of up to 43Mbps downstream. Use it at the office to bring a Wi-Fi-equipped workgroup online or to back up your LAN against a failure in your main broadband connection. The F5D5530-W is cheap insurance when you can't afford to be disconnected from the Internet.

