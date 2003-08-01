My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Down to a Science

New inventions make for healthy returns with this worldwide fund.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

New discoveries are always happening in the health sciences arena. And new discoveries can lead to moneymaking opportunities.

Samuel D. Isaly has managed the Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Sciences Fund (ETHSX) since its inception in 1989. Isaly and his team of researchers have established quite an impressive record for this fund, which typically keeps about 35 names in its portfolio: The five-year average total return for the fund is 12.67 percent, according to Morningstar.

Isaly not only has a big chunk of his own money invested in the fund, but he's also kind of a health sciences geek who gets turned on by the world in which he invests. "I'm excited about the stuff that's going on because I'm able to invest in it," says Isaly. One of the fund's recent investments, for example, was in Icos-a company Isaly thinks will find success with its drug, Cialis, when it's made available. Cialis will compete with Viagra.

While there are plenty of risks involved in investing in a sector fund like this, if you're looking for a fund that invests in health, sciences and biotech companies located around the world-and has one of the most impressive long-term performance records around-this might be a healthy option.

Dian Vujovich is an author, syndicated columnist and publisher of the fund investing site www.fundfreebies.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

Before You Launch Your Business, Make Sure You Have a Safety Net. Here are 13.

Starting a Business

How Startups Can Get in and Stay Competitive in Scaling Industries

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.