Down to a Science

New inventions make for healthy returns with this worldwide fund.

August 1, 2003 2 min read

This story appears in the August 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

New discoveries are always happening in the health sciences arena. And new discoveries can lead to moneymaking opportunities.

Samuel D. Isaly has managed the Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Sciences Fund (ETHSX) since its inception in 1989. Isaly and his team of researchers have established quite an impressive record for this fund, which typically keeps about 35 names in its portfolio: The five-year average total return for the fund is 12.67 percent, according to Morningstar.

Isaly not only has a big chunk of his own money invested in the fund, but he's also kind of a health sciences geek who gets turned on by the world in which he invests. "I'm excited about the stuff that's going on because I'm able to invest in it," says Isaly. One of the fund's recent investments, for example, was in Icos-a company Isaly thinks will find success with its drug, Cialis, when it's made available. Cialis will compete with Viagra.

While there are plenty of risks involved in investing in a sector fund like this, if you're looking for a fund that invests in health, sciences and biotech companies located around the world-and has one of the most impressive long-term performance records around-this might be a healthy option.

Dian Vujovich is an author, syndicated columnist and publisher of the fund investing site www.fundfreebies.com.