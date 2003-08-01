Growth Strategies

On the Job

Is that independent hire insured? If not, then you'd better be.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Hire an independent contractor, pay the fee, get the work done, and pat yourself on the back for a smart business decision. But who picks up the tab if things go wrong--or if they don't go exactly as planned? It's a good idea to make insurance part of your independent contractor agreement. The insurance you require depends on the type of work the contractor does and what your liabilities are.

According to Alejandra Soto of the Insurance Information Institute, these are the coverages you'll likely need:

  • Workers' compensation: Be sure your contractors are covered in the case of on-the-job injuries. If they do not have workers' comp and are injured while working on your premises, you could be financially liable.
  • General liability: The independent contractor should have a general liability policy with reasonable limits based on the job risks involved.
  • Completion bond: This is a type of surety bond that pays for damages if the contractor fails to complete the job.
  • Intellectual property coverage: If the contractor has access to proprietary information, be sure he or she has coverage to pay for damages if that information is improperly disclosed.

In addition to addressing liability and other insurance issues in your contract, Soto recommends asking for proof of coverage. If an independent contractor doesn't have a par-ticular type of coverage, she adds, it's fairly simple to increase yours to fill the gap.

Jacquelyn Lynn is a business writer in Orlando, Florida.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?