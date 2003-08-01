Marketing

Perk Avenue

There are plenty of ways to motivate reps to stay on the path to success, even on a budget.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the August 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Perks are a compelling way to encourage your staff to keep smiling and selling-a little way of saying "I appreciate your work" that goes beyond salary and benefits. "Pay and commissions are expected, but perks are special. Perks are tangible evidence the organization recognizes that an employee went above and beyond," says Lin Grensing-Pophal, author of Motivating Today's Employees (Self Counsel Press). Grensing-Pophal adds that perks "can help employees feel valued by their organizations, which, in turn, can lead to higher productivity, improved morale and loyalty." For smart, low-dough ways to show your sales force the love, keep these tips in mind:

  • One size does not fit all. When it comes to sales incentives, one person's perk may be another's pile o' junk. An ill-selected "perk"--for example, giving a steak-of-the-month subscription to a vegan--won't get the job done right. With a small sales force, there's really no excuse for not knowing the perks that will motivate your sales pros to keep moving. "One person might respond to fresh flowers, another to tickets to a sporting event, another to dinner with the boss," explains Grensing-Pophal. If you're clueless, poll your sales staff about what would really float their sales boat.
  • Let creativity flow. A sales rep may yawn over another pen or plaque but be thrilled by free movie tickets. "Allow your imagination to run wild," says John Naples, president and founder of sales training company Encore Consulting Group in Santee, California. "Avoid dull at all costs." Naples recommends offering monthly, quarterly and annual perks, starting with modest monthly perks and building up the "wow" factor in quarterly and annual perks.
  • Tie rewards to specific sales achievements. Salespeople respond to well-articulated goals, so they'll want to know exactly what it takes to get particular perks. To keep reps motivated to go for the gold, Ron Coxsom, president and founder of GME Consulting Inc., a sales training and consulting firm in Nashville, Tennessee, encourages managers to track achievements quarterly rather than annually. Coxsom believes more timely tracking keeps reps invested in the process and will make them more motivated for the big reward: "People need to be guided-you can keep staff motivated all year long when you tie perks to an annual accomplishment."
  • Simple gestures are meaningful. Don't be trapped into thinking all perks must have a monetary value attached. Some perks cost nothing. Says Grensing-Pophal, "A handwritten note from the boss, a key client or a well-respected colleague can be very effective."

Never miss an opportunity to praise your sales staff when kudos are well-deserved. Consider leaving an effusive voice mail or writing a laudatory e-mail. Additional low-cost perks include sponsoring a free Friday afternoon lunch, allowing a top rep to pick his or her own schedule for a month, or granting a worthy rep an extra "comp" day off.

  • Make a deal. One way to keep a rein on the costs of perks is to investigate bartering or trade relationships, which can make larger prizes a possibility. Consider a trade partnership with a travel agency, for example, if you'd like to offer your hardworking reps getaways as incentives. Another way to offer no-cost perks is to keep in mind the sales ego. You can make a salesperson's week by featuring him or her in your company newsletter or granting an especially cushy parking space for a month.

Kimberly L. McCall (aka Marketing Angel) is the president of McCall Media & Marketing Inc. (www.marketingangel.com), a business communications firm in Durham, Maine.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019