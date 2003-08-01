On the Hunt

Finding health-care coverage that's just the right fit for you
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: I need an affordable health-care plan that will cover pre-existing illness for self-employed business owners. Where can I find one?

Name withheld

A: Some states have laws that require insurance companies to cover people in situations like yours. For example, Colorado requires insurance companies to offer coverage to self-employed people who would normally be declined. Washington makes insurance companies sell individual health policies to anyone. And Florida guarantees individual health insurance coverage to "eligible" individuals.

Find a knowledgeable insurance agent who will work and solve problems with you. However, expect guaranteed coverage to cost 10 to 50 percent more than regularly issued insurance. There may also be a waiting period before pre-existing conditions are covered. Here are some other possibilities:

  • Affiliate with an employee leasing company that has a health plan that will cover your conditions. For instance, the SOHO Resource Group is worth checking out.
  • You might find a plan that's more affordable by taking a very high deductible. Some are as high as $7,500. Be aware that this increases your out-of-pocket risk if you become ill or injured.
  • If you're desperate and willing to sacrifice time from your business and personal life to be eligible, you may get coverage by joining a group that insures every member without individual screening. For instance, if you enroll as a university student, you can participate in a student health plan. Or, try working enough hours as an employee somewhere else to qualify for that business's health plan.

Paul and Sarah Edwards' latest book is Why Aren't You Your Own Boss? Send them your start-up questions at www.workingfromhome.com or in care of Entrepreneur.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market