Creative Juices

Running a juice bar gives one couple endless options.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Jay Akely's world changed when his employer went bankrupt and he suddenly lost his airplane maintenance job. Fortunately, he and his wife, Vivian, knew exactly what to do next. They didn't have much business experience, but self-employment was the only option that made sense to them. Their decision "came out of a necessity to have something we could have more control over," explains Jay.

Just as strong as his desire to own his own business was his trepidation about going it alone. The answer? Jay, 40, and Vivian, 38, bought a Juice It Up! franchise. "We've always been employees. Neither one of us felt completely comfortable with starting a business from scratch," Jay says. "We didn't have any foundation, any familiarity [with entrepreneurship]."

The day after Christmas 2002, the Akelys opened the doors to their San Bernardino, California, juice bar. Jay plays a major role in the day-to-day operations of the store, while Vivian, a former elementary school teacher, manages the business full time. "She'll open the store, work through lunch and come home so we can spend time together. Then I'll come in later in the afternoon through closing," Jay says. "We handle a large presence at the front counter. That was one of our interests-to be close to the customer and find out what the customer wants."

Expansion has also captured the couple's interest. With expected 2003 sales of $340,000, the Akelys are now developing a second store and don't rule out opening more in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. "In the beginning, I was open to doing multiple sites, and Juice It Up! was interested in us doing that," Jay says.

Having limitless possibilities is one reason why the Akelys feel buying this franchise was the right move. "We could have these locations and make smoothies all day, hire a manager or develop other sites," Jay says. "We like having options so we can figure out the best way to meet our needs."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Use This Checklist to Build a High-Converting Website That Makes Money Online

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Succeed in a Startup Accelerator

Starting a Business

Deciding Where to Set Up Shop as a Working Photographer