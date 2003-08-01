What's New 08/03

Hey, sometimes the big boss needs a little coaching, too.
This story appears in the August 2003 issue of Entrepreneur.

It can get lonely at the top. That's why Strategic Growth Coach franchisees work with owners, executives and managers to help them work less, make more and lead richer lives. Through one-on-one sessions and quarterly group workshops, the franchisees help clients take stock of what's working and what needs to be improved within their businesses, acting as teachers, mentors, coaches and project managers. "We're looking for people who have a passion for helping others," explains Daniel Murphy, who co-founded the Cincinnati-based company with Gary Green.

