In an effective team, each member is 100 percent involved.

July 22, 2003 1 min read

However, people have different personality types. Some like to be involved. Others want to be involved, but because of their personality will quietly sit back and say nothing. A good leader knows how to coax the quieter members to participate in team discussions. They encourage all team members to present their opinions and ideas.

Excerpted from Attracting & Rewarding Outstanding Employees