McDonald's News

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oak Brook, Illinois--McDonald's has been trying to sell salads for more than a decade. At first they were sold in containers displayed in countertop refrigerators. More recently, the featured offering was McSalad Shakers--a sort of salad in a cup. These are being replaced by the Premium Salads, which are finally getting sales traction. The Premium Salads boast 300 calories or fewer, are made to order and blend iceberg lettuce with more nutritional greens such as spinach, radicchio and arugula. They can be topped with grilled or crispy chicken and offer a choice of four Newman's Own dressing flavors. The salad line has boosted the sales of other products, with Happy Meal sales the strongest in two years and grilled chicken sandwich sales up 25 percent. -USA Today

McDonald's Corp. is working on an alternative for parents who wish their kids would lay off the french fries in Happy Meals--apple slices that can be dipped in caramel. A three-market test of the item, called Apple Dippers, is planned for later this summer. The substitution does cost 20 cents. McDonald's restaurants in the United Kingdom already offer fresh fruit with Happy Meals while those in Sweden have baby carrots and juice as options. -Dow Jones

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Use This Checklist to Build a High-Converting Website That Makes Money Online

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Succeed in a Startup Accelerator

Starting a Business

Deciding Where to Set Up Shop as a Working Photographer