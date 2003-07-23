Burger King to Phase out Frozen Coke in U.S. Restaurants

July 23, 2003 1 min read

Miami--Burger King Corp. is dropping frozen Coke and similar novelty drinks from its U.S. restaurants, contending they "are not strategically relevant" to its business. Because the chain's 8,400 U.S. units have inventories of special cups, domed lids and spoon straws for the slushy concoctions, the product will be phased out. There was no immediate word on what would become of the special dispensers, costing about $8,000 each, required to make the frozen drinks. -Dow Jones