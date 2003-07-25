Expansion News - Farmer Boys, Kid to Kid, Oxford Learning Centres

July 25, 2003 1 min read

London, Ontario--Supplemental learning franchise Oxford Learning Centres has big expansion plans for the United States. In addition to 10 existing centers, the company plans to open additional U.S. locations over the next few months, concentrating on the East Coast and Southwest. -Oxford Learning Centres Inc.

Riverside, California--Farmer Boys is making its first move beyond the greater Los Angeles market with a foray into Kern County, California. The restaurant chain announced June 18 it has persuaded two of its local franchisees to open two to three restaurants each in Bakersfield. Sites have not been selected, but Farmer Boys officials believe they can have the first two restaurants in the market ready for business in about a year. -The Business Press

Salt Lake City--Kid to Kid, a retailer which buys and sells gently used children's goods with an emphasis on clothing, has recently expanded its operation to Portugal. This is the company's first venture outside of the United States. Ana Pinheiro has opened Portugal's first Kid to Kid in Lisbon and will oversee the development of new franchise stores in Portugal and Spain. -Selph and Smith