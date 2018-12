When trying to make the sale, you can't afford to be distracted.

July 28, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do you have a chatty customer with whom you've struck up a friendship? It's really easy to slip into his or her office for a few minutes of conversation about last night's TV special. But those few minutes can turn into an hour before you know it.

Don't fall into that trap. You should be happy that customers enjoy spending time with you, but remember that you are happier when they spend money with you.

Excerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B sales