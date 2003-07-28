Bennigan's to Expand in Memphis, 10 Other U.S. Markets

July 28, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Plano, Texas--Bennigan's Grill & Tavern plans to expand its presence in Memphis and 10 other U.S. cities. According to Bennigan's, company research has shown the need for six additional restaurants in the Memphis area. No time frame or location possibilities have been given for Bennigan's expansion in the Memphis area where it currently has one unit. Other markets for Bennigan's development include Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee; Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky; Portland, Oregon; Seattle and Spokane, Washington; Santa Barbara and Sacramento, California; and Honolulu. -Memphis Business Journal