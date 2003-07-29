IHOP to Reorganize Operations, Cut Workforce

July 29, 2003 1 min read

Glendale, California--IHOP Corp. is restructuring its operations and will cut its corporate staff by 15 percent. The company said it will separate management of franchised and company-owned restaurants and provide more support to restaurant operators. IHOP also announced it is cutting 40 positions from its corporate staff, and estimated the restructuring plan will lead to cost reductions of about $3 million a year. -Reuters