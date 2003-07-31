7-Eleven Experiments with Casual Dining

Dallas--Having already blurred the line between convenience store and quick-service restaurant with its expanding line of breakfast foods, sandwiches and baked goods, 7-Eleven is crossing into casual-dining territory for the first time. Under a new partnership with the Dallas-based Tony Roma's rib chain, 31 7-Eleven stores in Austin, Texas, now offer five products that use Roma's branded barbecue sauces. Priced from $2.99 to $4.99, the items include beef ribs, pork ribs, a rib sandwich, a bacon cheeseburger with Roma's spicy sauce and chicken strips in Roma's Original barbecue sauce. The items are available hot and ready to eat or chilled for at-home or in-office preparation. -Restaurants and Institutions

