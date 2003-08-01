More Space Place Opens Franchisee Training Facility

<b></b>

August 1, 2003

Largo, Florida--More Space Place, the nation's largest wall bed retailer, has opened a new franchisee training facility in St. Petersburg, Florida. The new 3,500-square-foot location is designed to provide new franchisees with a thorough education of the More Space Place product offering.

With 25 locations, More Space Place is in the process of an aggressive national growth strategy through franchising. "By administering the training within our prototype store, new franchisees will obtain a hands-on understanding of the latest innovations of our concept," says Clark Williams, chief operating officer.

The 11-day training program includes a chronicled history of the Murphy bed; product knowledge and installation education; business planning, budgeting and accounting instruction; employee hiring and management techniques; and marketing plan development. The program culminates with a More Space Place representative working with the franchisee to plan a new store design, set-up and operation. -The Dutcher Group