Video to Go

September 1, 2003 1 min read

The Blue Thunder Mini Cam from Digital Integrated Systems is so portable and easy to set up that you no longer have to give up video mail or videoconferencing when you hit the road. All you do to get high-resolution video or still images is clip it to a laptop display and plug its cable in to a USB port. You can use Microsoft NetMeeting, which comes with recent versions of Windows, for videoconferences. The tiny camera also comes bundled with the VP-Eye suite of communication and video applications that even let you control Blue Thunder remotely via the Internet for video surveillance ($35, www.dism.com, 604-227-0177).