Playing Favorites

Find out which Web sites these entrepreneurs use to run their businesses more efficiently.

September 1, 2003 3 min read

We asked women entrepreneurs what their favorite business Web sites are. The resounding consensus? Google.com is reportedly the best search engine and the most useful site. Here are some other favorites:

Mindy Hedges, 46, president of Media Solutions , an advertising agency in Delaware, Ohio, with revenues of almost $2 million:

MediaPost : "This site allows me to access articles and Web addresses that provide research and insight into recent studies, demographic information and media usage. It helps us in developing marketing and demographic information."

Radio Advertising Bureau : "On RAB.com, I can access studies on various topics related to media usage and consumer preference. This Web site tells the latest and greatest in regard to product research. I tend to frequent the 'Instant Background' feature [available to subscribers], which allows me to retrieve complete business summaries of product and service categories."

Dr. Debra Gray King, 40, owner of the Atlanta Center for Cosmetic Dentistry , a cosmetic dental boutique in Atlanta, with revenues of nearly $5 million:

Overture : "The mystical world of search engine placement has given way to good, old-fashioned capitalism. [The Overture site has] great tools, tips and usability features for getting your Web site found on search engines. It's working for us every day."

The Drudge Report : "[This site] is a one-stop shop for many of the latest--and unusual--headlines and news events happening in the world. It's the fast-food drive-in for news. I'm on The Drudge Report site every day to get a quick glance at all the national and international headlines."

Carla Meine, 44, CEO and president of O'Currance Teleservices , a provider of inbound teleservices for direct response advertising clients in Salt Lake City, with revenues of nearly $3 million:

AmericanExpress.com : "This time-saving site enables me to see recent charges and past expenses. I love that I can pay my bill online, use the 'Membership Rewards' section to decide how to use my points, increase my spending limit, apply for additional cards and buy traveler's checks."

ATT.com : "Because I operate a busy call center, I use this site to effectively manage the routing of calls, view any blockages or downed lines, and review minutes-used in real time to ensure accurate billing. It's so much more efficient to be able to spot problems immediately rather than waiting days or weeks, like we did in the days before this site."

Irma L. Tuder, 41, president and CEO of Analytical Services Inc. , a management and technical solutions company in Huntsville, Alabama, with revenues of more than $2 million:

TEC : "TEC is focused on chief executives and offers a 'Best Practices' section that I frequently use. For example, Analytical Services is a growing company, so our human resources issues often change. TEC offers me valuable nuggets on topics such as employee retention and compensation, so I can make better-informed decisions. No CEO can be an expert in everything, so having a valid source that can help me focus saves my company valuable time and money."

Aliza Pilar Sherman (www.mediaegg.com) is an author, freelance writer and speaker specializing in women's issues.