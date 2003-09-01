Resources 09/03

Web sites, organizations, events and more to grow your business

September 1, 2003 2 min read

Integrated Data Concepts

www.freeconference.com

This 24/7 online telephone conference center allows up to 32 callers anywhere in the nation to participate in a single call. Users are charged only the standard long-distance charge (if applicable).

Avant|Marketer

www.avantmarketer.com

This free weekly Internet advertising newsletter contains articles on e-mail, instant messaging, banner advertising, viral and cross-media marketing as well as interviews with marketing luminaries.

Score

www.score.org

The Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE) has launched a redesign of its small-business Web site, with new features like the Business Toolbox, which has quizzes, tips and more. The new design follows Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines and can be read by screen readers.

Inside Direct Mail

www.insidedirectmail.com

Inside Direct Mail is a monthly newsletter of direct-mail information. A one-year subscription costs $195 and includes access to the Who's Mailing What! archive online, touted as the world's largest library of direct mail.

Workplacediversity.com

www.workplacediversity.com

A Web site for companies that want to recruit diversity candidates, Workplace-Diversity.com gathers career information from more than 2,500 sources as well as resources for creating and managing a diverse workplace.

Stanford Social Innovation Review

www.gsb.stanford.edu/ssir

This quarterly journal published by Stanford's Graduate School of Business promotes social entrepreneurship in the nonprofit sector. The first issue (Spring 2003) included tips on replicating successful social programs and a guide to weird management ideas that work. Annual subscriptions are $69.

Colloquy

www.colloquy.com

This online publication also produces a quarterly print edition covering the frequency-marketing industry. Registration is free and gives you access to information on frequency and loyalty programs, book reviews and more.

Keybank

www.key.com/women

KeyBank's Web site dedicated to women business owners gives advice on how to secure funding, forecast sales and manage accounts payable. KeyBank is also cosponsoring a study conducted by the Center for Women's Business Research focusing on women-owned businesses with more than $1 million in sales and will post the results on the site.

Verizon Superpages

www.superpages.com/ilt

Verizon's Internet Learning Tutor Web site now offers a free small-business Internet marketing training course, cosponsored by Entrepreneur magazine and Entrepreneur.com. The course teaches small-business owners how to reach new customers online.