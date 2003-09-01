Take Me to Your Leaders

A new research tool helps you find leading mutual funds.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you research mutual funds, you've probably seen Morningstar's mutual fund reports and its five-star rating system. Another research tool gaining attention is Lipper Leaders, introduced by Denver-based Lipper Inc. in 2001. And in this case, big orange checksmarks matter most.

"There is no one-size fund that fits all investors," says Jeff Tjornehoj, a Lipper research analyst. "Many criteria are critical when making an investment decision. We've identified five of them." They include: a fund's total return, consistent return, preservation (of capital), tax efficiency and expense. Funds are assigned scores for each of these criteria. The highest score a fund can receive is a Lipper Leaders orange checkmark, meaning its performance ranks in the top quintile. The second highest score is 2, representing funds scoring in the second quintile; the third best is a 3; and so on, down to 5.

The Lipper Leaders site offers other info, such as how all the funds in one fund family check out. Getting to the data, however, takes some doing. At www.lipperleaders.com, select "United States" from the column on the left side of the home page. Then click on "Find a Fund." You'll get to a page with a "Fund Display" box in the center. Here, you can see which funds get a Lipper Leaders checkmark and which don't-for free.

Dian Vujovich is an author, syndicated columnist and publisher of the fund investing site www.fundfreebies.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market