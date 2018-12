Are fancy graphics bogging down your site?

August 4, 2003 1 min read

Yahoo!'s Web site is a fine example of using simple graphics to keep download wait-time to a minimum and make the interface simple for the user. Excessive bells and whistles can be distracting to your visitors. Web page viewers want a site that's attractive, but also easy to use.

