What does it take to lead employees to success?

August 6, 2003 1 min read

Effective team leaders are able to see the big picture of the team's mission. They understand both the short- and long-term ramifications if the team doesn't accomplish its mission. Good leaders know how to work with all the members of a team, including helping the weaker members to assure the success of the overall team.

Excerpted from Attracting & Rewarding Outstanding Employees