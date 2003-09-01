Growth Strategies

Bad Judgment?

Even top execs can make mistakes. With the right coverage, it's no problem.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Savvy entrepreneurs hire smart executives to run their companies--but what happens if one of those directors or officers makes a mistake and you get sued? With directors and officers (D&O) liability insurance, you--and they--are protected.

According to Anita Setnor Byer, president of Setnor Byer Insurance & Risk in Fort Lauder-dale, Florida, D&O "covers directors and officers against wrongful acts typically described as bad business judgment." Such acts are not covered under your general liability insurance. "The exposure of directors and officers is separate and distinct, because they are stewards of the enterprise," Byer says.

D&O would kick in if, for example, one of your directors or officers unwittingly used intellectual property belonging to another company or individual, if they committed a breach of confidentiality that caused economic damage, or if they just made a bad business decision.

How can you tell if your company needs D&O coverage? You should do your own risk assessment, but Byer says you are probably a candidate if your company is very visible or active on the Internet (which increases your likelihood of being a litigation target), if you're in an aggressive growth mode, or if your directors and officers are being relied upon as a fiduciary (meaning they are in a position with a high expectation of good decisions and trust).

D&O policies are complex; when you shop for this type of insurance coverage, be sure to do it with an agent who regularly writes the coverage and understands it well.

Jacquelyn Lynn is a business writer in Orlando, Florida.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?