Survey Reveals Consumers Show Little Brand Loyalty for Fast Food

August 5, 2003 1 min read

Horsham, Pennsylvania--Burger giants McDonald's and Burger King, which are among the biggest ad spenders in the fast-food segment, have a weaker base of loyal customers than other national chains that spend less on marketing, according to a new survey. When it comes to customer loyalty, Subway and Wendy's lead national quick-service chains, scoring consumer commitment levels of 12 percent and 10 percent respectively, according to a study conducted by TNS Intersearch, a market research firm. In contrast, 6 percent of consumers are committed to McDonald's and 4 percent to Burger King, the survey showed. -Nation's Restaurant News