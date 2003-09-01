Marketing Buzz 09/03

Selling products related to a crisis

September 1, 2003 2 min read

In Times of Crisis

If war is being waged and you happen to sell gas masks, how do you market without customers feeling like they're getting hosed?

Selling products related to a current crisis is a delicate task. "Remember to sell security vs. the product itself," says James C. Turner, a counter-terrorism expert and the author of Threat Assessment (The Haworth Press).

To develop a meaningful sales dialogue with prospects:

Ask questions. Understand the threat prospects fear. Ask what might make them vulnerable, then recommend products.

Demonstrate your expertise. If you sell gas masks, inform prospects of true fatality rates from smoke inhalation-not bombs-and how a respirator might be a better purchase. This shows customers you have their best interests in mind.

Recommend an emergency protocol. Turner helps firms develop response systems so they're prepared during an emergency.

Impart the local angle with customers. Risks vary from region to region, so you would discuss earthquake risks in California and tornado risks in the Midwest.

Just remember: Sell cautiously so your business doesn't end up a casualty.

