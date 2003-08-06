Franchisor Giving Test Run to Mr. Hero/Arabica Combination

August 6, 2003 1 min read

Independence, Ohio--The franchisor of Mr. Hero sandwich shops and Arabica coffeehouses is looking to extend its geographic reach as it explores the concept of locating the two restaurants together. With more than 100 Mr. Hero shops in Ohio, parent Restaurant Developers Corp. wants to expand in new markets and in areas such as North Carolina and Indiana, where it operates few stores. The first cobranded Mr. Hero and Arabica store will open in Delaware in November. If the concept works, the company will entertain the idea of cobranding more stores. -Crain's Cleveland Business