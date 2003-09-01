Name That Biz

Think the business-name registration process in Florida is the same as the one in California? Think again.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: What exactly do I have to do to register my business name?

Name withheld

A: Registering a business name is usually not difficult, but how you do it varies from state to state. Your first step is to log on to your state's Web site and find out what your state requires. Here's what to look for:

  • Do you register at the state or county level? Florida and Missouri require registration with a state office; other states, like California, send you to the county courthouse. Some will let you register online, so you can avoid both travel and paperwork.
  • Do you need to advertise your use of a fictitious name in a newspaper? It depends. In California, the answer is yes. But in Michigan, it's no. The good news is that you don't have to use the daily newspaper for a public notice. You can use a small weekly instead-it probably has lower rates and will help you fill out any paperwork.
  • Can you use a business name someone else is using? Not in states like New York-but some states, like Florida, allow it. Still, it's good business to determine if a name is already in use or protected by a trademark or service mark. Check the online Yellow Pages at Switchboard.com and AnyWho (www.anywho.com). Do a trademark search using the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's free database (www.uspto.gov/main/trademarks.htm). Or try your state's Web site.

Paul and Sarah Edwards are the co-authors of 15 books, including The Entrepreneurial Parent. Send them your start-up business questions at www.workingfromhome.com or in care of Entrepreneur.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market