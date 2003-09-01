My Queue

Hot Disks 09/03

Partitioning your hard drive, remote access software and more
This story appears in the September 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Divide and Conquer: You don't have to be an IT expert to partition your hard drive. Acronis PartitionExpert 2003 ( www.acronis.com ) lets the average PC user create, copy, resize and delete partitions without having to reformat the hard drive. Its automated mode guides novice users, while the manual mode lets advanced users take control. PartitionExpert 2003 starts at $44.99 (all prices street).

Compression Concerns: WinZip ( www.winzip.com ), the compression and encryption application, is turning 9.0. The software, available as a beta version, with a final release expected later this year, now supports 128- and 256-bit key AES encryption for improved security. Pricing starts at $29.

Portable PC Access: Need to access your PC, but all you have is your PDA? ExpertCity's remote access software, GoToMyPC 4.0 ( www.expertcity.com ), now has a PocketView feature that lets you view and control your PC, in real time, from your wireless device. The Personal version starts at $19.95 per month, and the Pro and Corporate versions are available for companies seeking volume licenses.

Night Watchman: PredatorWatch ( www.predatorwatch.com ) will protect your network from the inside and outside. Inside your firewall, this security appliance service scans all servers, desktops, laptops and wireless devices connected to your network. It detects and diagnoses potential security flaws and regularly connects to a secure Web server in the background to update itself on the latest exploits and bugs hackers are trying out. Pricing starts at $4,995.

Liane Cassavoy, a former technology reporter at PCWorld.com , freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts.

