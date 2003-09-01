Gear 09/03

Blackberry's latest handheld; a souped-up flat-panel display
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

BlackBerry 6210

The BlackBerry 6210 wireless handheld keeps communication lines open through e-mail, phone, Internet, Short Messaging Service and organizer applications. Whether you're a secret agent or a frequent international flier, this tiny gadget (4.4 by 2.9 by 0.8 inches) will help take care of business. The 6210 operates on 900/1900MHz GSM/GPRS wireless networks in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. The BlackBerry 6210 also supports Adobe PDF; ASCII text formats; Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and Word; and WordPerfect.

VP171b

It's just like watching TV-only more convenient. The 14.3-pound VP171b flat-panel display features a high-definition screen with an ultraslim bezel suitable for tilting and stacking options, making it a great desktop or wall-hanging display. This 17-inch LCD combines SXGA (1,280 x 1,024) resolution with a contrast ratio of 500 to 1 on an antiglare surface. It's so sharp, it even accepts HDTV signals and 16-millisecond video response, for high-definition, full-motion images as well as a variety of analog and digital inputs.

