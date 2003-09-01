Global Appeal

Connecting the world with the push of a button
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the September 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery-and the clearest validation of a business idea. Nextel Communications' Direct Connect walkie-talkie service is doing so well that larger carriers want a piece of the premium-subscriber pie. Sprint PCS and Verizon Wireless are anxious to let everyone know they'll offer push-button phoning sometime this year, although they're hazy on the details. All carriers plan to have it by 2004.

Men use their cell phones
14%
more than women do.
SOURCE: Cingular Wireless

Meanwhile, Nextel's Direct Connect recently went nationwide, enabling a subscriber in Hawaii to push a button and hook up with a buddy in Maine. Originally limited to a caller's hometown, coverage has been gradually expanded with the strengthening of Motorola's iDEN network.

Sprint and Verizon say they'll have coast-to-coast walkie-talkie service at launch but can't point to field trials. AT&T Wireless, which plans a handset agnostic version of the service next year, starts testing in December. With established demand for it, you can expect some level of push-to-talk service from every provider next year. A voice version of instant messaging, it apparently speaks to our need for instant communication gratification. Long term, most providers envision walkie-talkie service going global.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market