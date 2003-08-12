Secrets to a Successful Site
Feature the right information, and visitors will get hooked every time.
Web sites can economically and effectively serve a number of goals. Here are legitimate goals for a company Web site:
- Advertising your products and services.
- Selling your products and services directly to customers.
- Referring customers to brick-and-mortar retailers of your products and services.
- Obtaining information about customers and prospects.
- Providing information to suppliers.
- Recruiting employees.
- Recruiting investors.
- Trading referrals with other companies' Web sites.
- Developing relationships with customers and prospects.
- Providing more content than traditional print advertisements allow.
- Establishing your company as technologically savvy.
