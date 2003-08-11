Sbarro Launches Innovative "In-Lid" CD-ROM Beverage Promotion

Melville, New York--Sbarro, an Italian quick-service chain with more than 900 U.S. locations, has rolled out an industry first, delivering customers a four-track music CD-ROM packaged in a beverage lid. Consumers who order a large 32-ounce drink and pay $1.99 will receive the CD-ROM, featuring tracks by Lifehouse, Boomkat, 40 Foot Echo and Kooler Kids. The promotion runs through October 31. -PRNewswire

