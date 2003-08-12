MaggieMoo's Announces Growth Plans, Launches Search for President and CEO

August 12, 2003 1 min read

Columbia, Maryland--With its 100th unit opening in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, Arizona, MaggieMoo's Int'l LLC has a great deal to celebrate. The chain, which to date has an additional 240 stores under contract, has pledged to double the number of units in operation by 2004 and is aiming to have 1,000 store opened by 2007. Part of the company's growth strategy includes a change of leadership to take the company to the next level and beyond. President and CEO Richard J. Sharoff recently stepped down from the company, and an extensive search has been launched for his replacement. -MaggieMoo's Int'l LLC