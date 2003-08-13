Yum Hires Executive to Oversee Nutrition Programs

August 13, 2003 1 min read

Louisville, Kentucky--Yum Brands Inc., franchisor of brands including Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, has hired Al Baroudi as the company's chief scientific, health and regulatory affairs officer, a newly created position. Baroudi, whose background includes experience in research and development, food safety and quality assurance, will oversee strategic development and implementation of programs for scientific and regulatory for Yum Brands worldwide. He will also support the implementation of health and nutrition programs and animal-welfare initiatives. -Business First of Louisville