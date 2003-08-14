Expansion News--Carvel, IHOP, Zyng Noodlery

August 14, 2003 1 min read

Atlanta--Carvel Corp. is continuing its expansion push into the Mid Atlantic region. The company is holding an information seminar on Tuesday, August 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel in Falls Church, Virginia. Interested investors must RSVP for the event at (800) CARVELF. -PRNewswire

Glendale, California--International House of Pancakes has reached agreements in principle and is currently finalizing new franchise development agreements with 37 of its existing single and multi-unit franchisees. When signed, these commitments will yield the development of approximately 130 restaurants over the next five to 10 years in existing markets. -PRNewswire

Alexandria, Virginia--Pan Asian restaurant chain Zyng Noodlery has signed an area development agreement for Alabama, calling for two restaurants in Birmingham and one in Huntsville. The company currently has development agreements for 120 units throughout North America, including a deal to build Zyng Noodlery restaurants at U.S. airports. -Fransmart