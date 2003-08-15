Cousins Adopts Earth-Tone Look at Sub Shops

August 15, 2003 1 min read

Menomonee, Wisconsin--Sandwich chain Cousins Subs is unveiling a new look for its shops as part of its accelerated growth strategy and an effort to freshen its image. Remodeling will begin at 40 corporate-owned locations in September and at 137 franchised stores next year. All new stores will also get the updated design, including earth-tone colors and self-service areas for chips and bottled drinks. -The Business Journal of Milwaukee