How to Sell More to Current Customers

Up-selling is a tried-and-true way to increase your sales. Here are four ways you can incorporate the method into your business.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The following are four major ways to up-sell your existing customers.

  • Sell more of what your customers are already buying. Each of your existing customers have certain buying habits. Ideally you will have accumulated data that allows you to reference both the specific items they purchase as well as their frequency. With this information, you can offer additional products and services in which the customer has already proved to have an interest.
  • Sell complementary products and services. Your business may have products and services that can be sold in conjunction with other products and services. These items are often an easy up-sell that can be made at the point of purchase.
  • Introduce noncomplementary products and services. Your current customers posses a degree of trust in your business, and this can be converted into sales of products and services that are not directly related to the customers' existing purchases.
  • Offer new products and services that your business has added. As your business adds new products and services, these can be offered to your existing customers. This can be done without your having to convert these customers to your business, as they already like your business and how it operates.

