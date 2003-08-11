Partner for Marketing Purposes

Advertise your business in someone else's establishment.

August 11, 2003

Place-based, or ambient, advertising reaches prospects wherever they happen to be--preferably in the right environment to be receptive to your message. You can now reach consumers the way search engine Ask Jeeves did--by sticking its name on 15 million grocery store apples. Advertisers are putting their product names and logos on athletic stadium snack packs and on posters in nightclub bathrooms. It seems if there's an empty surface of any kind anywhere, there's a company selling ad space there.

But why pay an advertising fee when you can create your own place-based opportunity? The key is to find the right environment and to stretch your marketing dollars by getting other businesses to market with/for you. Here's a good example: If you have a pet, you probably spend some time in the veterinarian's office. Ever notice all the rack brochures and posters that contain helpful information supplied by the makers of pet foods and flea remedies? These companies are taking advantage of place-based advertising opportunities