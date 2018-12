If you're thinking IPO, consider the SCOR alternative first.

Small Corporate Offering Registrations (SCORs) let small companies raise money by issuing stock directly to the public without the help of an underwriter. (IPOs, on the other hand, use underwriters to buy the stock and resell it to the public.) SCORs feature much less complicated regulatory oversight and document filings compared to standard IPOs and can be used to raise amounts of up to $1 million.

