Franchise Center Readies for October Seminar

August 20, 2003 1 min read

El Paso, Texas--The Franchise Center at the University of Texas at El Paso is accepting applications for its next 2 1/2 Day Seminar of the Franchise Management Certificate Program to be held October 23-25 at the Camino Real Hotel in El Paso. Topics covered at the seminar include how to know if franchising is right for you, selecting the right franchise, getting started and keeping a franchise going. Tuition for the seminar is $825 and includes 12 sessions, course materials and luncheons. For more information, visit www.utep.edu/fc. -The Franchise Center