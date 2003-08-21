Hangers Announces New Franchise Operation

August 21, 2003 1 min read

Minneapolis--Dry cleaning franchise Hangers America was seeking franchisees last week at the Clean Show in Las Vegas, an expo for the laundering, dry cleaning and textile care industry. Already a proven concept with 60 locations nationwide, Hangers Cleaners' carbon dioxide-based dry cleaning system has received accolades from the Environmental Protection Agency. Hangers currently has franchises in Arkansas, California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin, as well as locations in Canada. -Business Wire