August 22, 2003 1 min read

Dublin, Ohio--Wendy's Int'l Inc. is buying 69 franchise-owned restaurants in central Florida from two retiring operators. Some of the restaurants in Orlando and Tampa will be refranchised over the next two years, the company said. The transaction was valued between $82 million and $87 million and was scheduled to close within 70 days. -Associated Press