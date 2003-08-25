RadioShack Launches Ad Campaign Aimed at Hispanic Customers

August 25, 2003 1 min read

Fort Worth, Texas--RadioShack Corp. is launching an advertising campaign aimed at the U.S. Hispanic market as well as customers in Puerto Rico. The campaign, which consists of several new TV commercials, will air in Texas, California, Florida and Puerto Rico. The new commercials, filmed in Argentina, feature actor Lou Diamond Phillips, known for his role in the film La Bamba, and Mexican-born singer and actress Daniela Lujan. Phillips will appear in two of the new commercials and in another spot featuring RadioShack's "Big Sale" concept. Lujan will be featured in two other commercials. -San Antonio Business Journal