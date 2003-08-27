Schlotzsky's Enters Wi-Fi Alliance

August 27, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Austin, Texas--Patrons of Schlotzsky's and customers of WiFi-Texas.com Inc. can get high-speed wireless Internet access through an alliance with Chicago-based Wi-Fi provider PCTEL Inc. Software from PCTEL was selected to help Internet users connect to broadband and wireless networks at dozens of WiFi-Texas "hot spots" in Texas and at participating Schlotzsky's restaurants nationwide. -Austin Business Journal