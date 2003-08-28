Fresh Off Prototype's Success, Rubio's Eyes Chain's Upgrade

August 28, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Carlsbad, California--With three restaurants and one food court location sporting its new prototype design, Rubio's Fresh Mexican Grill is contemplating plans for a systemwide upgrade. As part of a significant rebranding strategy launched in 2002, Rubio's launched a new look to create a more upscale and compelling environment for its customers, including an open kitchen, strategically placed salsa bar and beachfront decor complete with a waterfall. The company has decided to use the prototype for all new stores and is currently evaluating the return on investment for upgrade on existing locations. -Nation's Restaurant News