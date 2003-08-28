Hire Employees With Relevant Experience

Ask these questions during the interview to reveal if they're right for the job.

Find out if job candidates have the experience you need by asking the question, "How is your experience relevant to this job?" You want to find out if they know which of their skills fit the job you're trying to fill. Can they clearly describe the skills the job requires? It will be difficult for candidates to answer this question if you haven't given them a chance to review the job description and briefed them on the specific functions of the job. Be sure to give them this information before you ask the question.

