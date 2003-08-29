Expansion News--Obee's, Wingstop, Z Pizza

Port Charlotte, Florida--Obee's Soups, Salads and Subs has plans to open 49 locations in Mexico by 2008. The company recently signed its first international franchise agreement with Mexican entrepreneur Evaristo Zambrano. Two Obee's locations are scheduled to open in the Monterey area in the fall, with additional locations to follow in Nuevo Leon, Puebla, Queretaro and Toluca. -Fishman Public Relations

Garland, Texas--Wingstop Restaurants Inc., an aviation-themed chicken wing chain, has signed agreements to open an additional 30 locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. New franchisees Todd and Tracy Metten will open six locations, and the additional 24 stores will be opened by existing franchisees or operated as corporate locations. -PRNewswire

Newport Beach, California--Z Pizza is coming to Phoenix. Mark Weeter, who has a degree in hotel and restaurant management as well as experience as an owner and operator of a full-service restaurant, has signed to open the first Phoenix restaurant within six months. Z Pizza currently has more than 40 restaurants in development in California, Nevada and Arizona. -Fransmart

